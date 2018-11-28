0 Hunters rescue deer from frozen lake

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hunters always have plenty of stories about the deer they shot or the ones that got away, but a few hunters in Pennsylvania had the chance to save an eight-point buck from a frozen lake.

Photographer Jeff Sidle had his lens trained on the animal. You may not be able to hear it in the video from Saturday at Greeley Lake near Hawley, but you can certainly see the struggle this eight-point buck was having on the ice.

"He must have made it out that far just and happened to slip for whatever reason, fall and wasn't able to grasp his footing to get back up," Josh Davis told WNEP.

Davis and Ed Schmalzle wondered what they could do about the stranded buck. The deer was out there, far out there, and the ice was thin.

"I wouldn't want to see the deer suffer. I mean, I am a hunter. But I do think there's a giant difference between an animal being harvested humanely and one being left out to die on the frozen ice," said Davis. No one is for sure how long the buck was out there.

Schmalzle and Davis ran over to Camp Chicoba, grabbed a boat and started the rescue effort that took a lot of time and a lot of care. "Even with the boat distributing my weight the boat was still cracking the ice up," said Davis.

Davis finally was able to reach the deer, lasso him and bring him back to shore before the animal ran off. "If it wasn't for him, the deer might have been laying out there," said Schmalzle.

There's still some rope around the lake shore from the rescue and the sense that these hunters did what they could to help a helpless creature. "If someone did happen to get him on Monday, that's also feeding a family whereas opposed to him just sitting out there and going to waste," said Davis.

"People don't realize that just because hunters go out and kill that they're not humane or they don't have those feelings about animals and the environment or anything else," said Sidle.



CNN/WNEP