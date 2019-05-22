  • Ice-T offers safety tip to Amazon after 'almost shooting' delivery person

    Ice-T tweeted a safety tip to Amazon: identify your delivery people. 

    The musician and actor posted on Twitter that he almost shot a delivery driver he said seemed to be "creeping up" to his home. 

    Ice-T suggested that Amazon should have delivery workers wear "a vest with Amazon Delivery on it." He added: "I ain't mad at them. Just sayin' that ain't safe." 

    Hundreds of fans chimed in and the tweet also got the attention of Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark. 

    Clark tweeted back: "Just sayin' thanks for the suggestion. We m-f'ing love you and our drivers." 

    Clark also pointed out customers can track their packages on a map so they know when they will arrive and promised other innovations are on the way. 
     

     

