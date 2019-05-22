Ice-T offers safety tip to Amazon after 'almost shooting' delivery person

Ice-T tweeted a safety tip to Amazon: identify your delivery people.
The musician and actor posted on Twitter that he almost shot a delivery driver he said seemed to be "creeping up" to his home.
Ice-T suggested that Amazon should have delivery workers wear "a vest with Amazon Delivery on it." He added: "I ain't mad at them. Just sayin' that ain't safe."
TRENDING NOW:
- Zoo euthanizes flamingo after guest accidentally injures it, official says
- Judge rules parents of dead West Point cadet can use his sperm, have children
- Thinking about summer? Here’s the weather you can expect for 2019
- VIDEO: Massive water main break floods part of Strip District
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Hundreds of fans chimed in and the tweet also got the attention of Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark.
Clark tweeted back: "Just sayin' thanks for the suggestion. We m-f'ing love you and our drivers."
Clark also pointed out customers can track their packages on a map so they know when they will arrive and promised other innovations are on the way.
Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it..... I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night.... Just sayin.— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019
No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin.. I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin. That shit ain’t safe.. https://t.co/ISa4Ksex36— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 21, 2019
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}