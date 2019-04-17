Iconic wedding chapel in Las Vegas is up for sale for $12 million dollars

LAS VEGAS - For a mere $12 million, the iconic "A Little White Wedding Chapel" in Las Vegas can be yours.
That's considerably more than the owner, Charolette Richards, paid for it more than 60 years ago. She says she bought the chapel with $50,000 borrowed from a friend.
It was just one room when she started back in 1951. Since then, Richards has added a gazebo, a flower shop and a space where brides can rent wedding dresses.
She says she was the first person in vegas to offer drive-through weddings.
Richards has even appeared on a couple of TV shows, including "The Bachelorette."
Now at the age of 84, she said she wants to retire, "I need to... slow down and I need to let someone else take over, I guess."
Richards says that after she sells the chapel she'd like to travel the world.
CNN/KVVU
