  • Indian man survives getting pierced in the brain with an iron rod

    Updated:

    MADHYA PRADESH, India - The word "miracle" is often used a little too lightly, but this is not one of those times. A 21-year-old man from central India has survived a traumatic injury.

    He was repairing a well when he fell and an iron rod pierced his skull.

    The man was taken to a hospital and then transferred to a specialist facility for surgery. A team of six doctors removed the rod, which luckily didn't hit any major blood vessels in the brain. Doctors said the man didn't suffer brain trauma and regained consciousness a few hours after the surgery was complete.

    He should be able to return home within a few days.
     

     

