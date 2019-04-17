Indian man survives getting pierced in the brain with an iron rod

MADHYA PRADESH, India - The word "miracle" is often used a little too lightly, but this is not one of those times. A 21-year-old man from central India has survived a traumatic injury.
He was repairing a well when he fell and an iron rod pierced his skull.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom says family is being harassed due to church theft accusations
- Man attacked by 2 pit bulls on Mount Washington
- Police investigating double shooting after man, woman rushed to hospital
- VIDEO: Mayor Peduto: We would welcome immigrants sent here by Trump Administration
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The man was taken to a hospital and then transferred to a specialist facility for surgery. A team of six doctors removed the rod, which luckily didn't hit any major blood vessels in the brain. Doctors said the man didn't suffer brain trauma and regained consciousness a few hours after the surgery was complete.
He should be able to return home within a few days.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}