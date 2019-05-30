  • Infant chokes to death on pinecone at daycare

    RALEIGH, N.C. - A grieving North Carolina family is demanding answers after their beloved baby boy died at a Raleigh daycare.

    Helena Harris said her 10-month-old grandson, Areon, choked on a pinecone at daycare while playing outside and did not survive. 

    "My grandbaby is gone, somebody needs to be responsible for what happened to him," said Harris. "He was about to have his 1-year-old birthday."
     
    Harris told WRAL she dropped the little boy off at A Hug A Day Care, then just a short time later, she received a phone call from the manager.

    "The day care lady called me and told me that I needed to get to the daycare because Areon was choking on something," said Harris.

    According to the Division of Child Development and Early Education, there have been violations against the daycare in the past including: hazardous items found on property, heath assessment filing issues and daily schedules not maintained.

    Meanwhile, there are still a lot of unanswered questions, questions this grandmother wants answered. 

    "He was my heart. He was my heart, he was Ashanna's heart. He was our get up and go. He was through our struggles what was bonding us together," said Harris.

    So far, no charges have been filed.
     

     

