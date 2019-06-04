Injured hiker fined for trespassing on closed trail

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. - A woman who injured her knee and had to be rescued on a closed hiking trail in Pennsylvania is being fined for trespassing. Her three hiking companions are also getting fined.
The state closed the Glen Onoko Falls Trail in Carbon County permanently on May 1 because of unsafe conditions. At least 10 people have died there since the 1970s and rescues were happening on a weekly basis.
The trail is rocky, slippery and steep.
Authorities say a 21-year-old Philadelphia woman and her friends ignored the closure Sunday and did the climb anyway. State authorities said it took crews from five fire departments several hours to bring her back safely.
Roxanne Fronheiser comes to the area to ride her bike, and told WNEP she's not surprised.
"I was waiting for this to happen, it was inevitable, because though they posted it, that it's closed, people are still going to come unless they actually have someone patrolling it constantly, this is going to happen again," Fronheiser said.
Officials warn anyone else caught trespassing on the dangerous trail will be fined as well.
CNN/WNEP
