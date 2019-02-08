Inmate falls through ceiling in failed escape attempt

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. - An inmate trying to escape dropped in on deputies when he fell through the ceiling of the jail.
Officers were taking the inmate from an indoor recreation area to his holding cell when he ran into a medical room and locked the door.
When guards made their way into that room Blaze Ayers, 28, was gone. He had made his way into the ceiling.
Officers followed the sounds as they tracked him. As the old adage says, what goes up, must come down.
Ayers fell through the ceiling right into the booking area.
Authorities say Ayers still refused to comply with orders, so officers used a Taser on him.
His escape attempt caused extensive damage to the ceiling, though no dollar figure is available.
In addition to a misdemeanor of criminal mischief, Ayers is being charged with attempted escape, which is a level five felony.
