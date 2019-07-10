Instagram cracking down on bullying

Instagram is going to let you know when you're being mean.
It's launching two features to combat bullying: comment warnings and a restrict option.
The comment warning can supposedly detect offensive or "borderline" content as a user is typing, then prompt them to reconsider before they post.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family says baby's life could have been saved if hospital maternity ward was open
- Man suspected in stabbing death of girlfriend’s 8-year-old son arrested
- Woman says she was temporarily removed from American Airlines flight to 'cover up' short romper
- VIDEO: Pipeline protest in Marshall Twp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Instagram officials said it will also soon begin testing a "restrict" option that will allow users to hide comments from specific users without notifying those users that they've been muted.
Adam Mosseri has made combating online bullying a top priority since he took over the reins of Instagram in October.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}