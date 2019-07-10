  • Instagram cracking down on bullying

    Updated:

    Instagram is going to let you know when you're being mean. 

    It's launching two features to combat bullying: comment warnings and a restrict option.

    The comment warning can supposedly detect offensive or "borderline" content as a user is typing, then prompt them to reconsider before they post.

    Instagram officials said it will also soon begin testing a "restrict" option that will allow users to hide comments from specific users without notifying those users that they've been muted.

    Adam Mosseri has made combating online bullying a top priority since he took over the reins of Instagram in October.
     

     

