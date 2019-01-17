Instant regret for driver who tried to destroy snowman

PETERSBURG, Ky. - A towering triple stack of snowballs in northern Kentucky has a lot of character. It also packed a pretty rude awakening for a misbehaving driver.
Much like the people who built it, the snowman was packed with purpose. Cody Lutz, his fiancé Lucy and his soon-to-be-sister-in-law built the massive nine-foot-tall snowman outside their home. "We were playing in the snow. She's from Mississippi, so this is the most snow she's ever seen in her entire life. I'm from Buffalo so this is no big deal. I love the snow," Lutz told WXIX.
Lutz loves it so much that he took snowman building to the extreme, using a massive tree stump as the base for their top hat-topped creation.
Someone saw the family's creation and tried to fracture their Frosty with the front end of their truck, to their instant regret. "Instant karma, it's hilarious. What goes around comes around in good ways and bad ways, so I guess everyone learned a valuable lesson here from Frosty," said Lutz.
Unmoved, Frosty smiles on. "I think he got the last laugh for sure," said Lutz.
