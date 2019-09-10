Intruder with crowbar shot by homeowner, Pittsburgh police say

Officials said an intruder was shot by a homeowner during an apparent home invasion Monday evening.
Authorities said crews were called just after 9 p.m. to the 400 block of Marshall Avenue in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.
TRENDING NOW:
- College student dies after choking on pancakes during sorority event
- Melania Trump's official White House portrait released, Twitter responds
- Student's choking death in pancake contest shows dangers of competitive eating
- VIDEO: Police seek ID of baby found abandoned in yard
Channel 11's Steven Fisher reported that the 51-year-old resident heard someone rummaging around the first floor of his home.
He grabbed his gun and confronted the intruder, who police identified as 56-year-old Darrell Bettis. According to police documents, the homeowner pointed his gun at Bettis and told him to "get down on the ground" and "police are on their way."
Police said Bettis charged at the man and struck him with a crowbar. After a struggle, police said the homeowner shot Bettis in the upper right thigh.
Bettis was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition. Police said Bettis will be charged with aggravated assault, burglary and criminal mischief. He will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail after he's released from the hospital.
The homeowner was treated after he was struck in the head with the crowbar.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}