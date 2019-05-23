PITTSBURGH - With Memorial Day just around the corner, people are gearing up for parties and picnics, but for some homeowners, there's a problem.
They're waiting for their awnings to be installed, but the company responsible is suddenly dark and locked up tight.
Channel 11 got several calls and emails from homeowners all complaining that they couldn't get their awnings installed from Christman Awning Company in Lawrenceville.
Most customers told Channel 11 they'd already paid a couple thousand dollars and that the company stores them during the winter, puts them up every spring and takes them down in the fall for free.
A handwritten note taped to the door said: "there are family issues, be back soon."
One customer said her awnings cost $6,000 and said if the company won't come out and put them up, she just wants to get her awnings back.
