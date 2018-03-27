0 City increasing inspection efforts year after fatal high-rise fire

PITTSBURGH - 11 Investigates is digging into the changes that came after a fatal downtown high-rise fire.

The city of Pittsburgh started ramping up inspections, shortly after those flames were extinguished.

Before the fire, city crews were proactive in fire safety inspections.

But it has picked up over the last year as crews work to prevent another high-rise tragedy.

Flames shot out of the windows of the Midtown Towers downtown in May.

An elderly woman was killed. Pittsburgh's Building, Licenses and Inspections Director Maura Kennedy believes an inspection done just a few months before the fire likely saved lives.

"High-rises, unfortunately, can be dangerous," Kennedy said. "That's the reason why we do inspect them and make sure their systems are maintained appropriately."

The inspection into the alarm system allowed firefighters to be alerted immediately.

Last year, the city inspected more than 2,000 buildings for its proactive Fire Safety Program, and this year it's adding a fourth inspector.

"We're proactively inspecting all of these high-risk structures every year to make sure none of these tragedies occur," Kennedy said.

The strategy is being tested with the city's growth.

Construction investment in Pittsburgh is up more than 550 percent since 2014, topping out at nearly $1.2 billion in new money.

It makes fire safety inspections even more critical, so a tragedy doesn't happen again.

"Pittsburgh is booming," Kennedy said. "We're having more high-rises, more restaurants and more of these structures that could, unfortunately, pose risks to the occupants. So we have to make sure we're staying on top of it."

Many older high-rise buildings in Pittsburgh don't have sprinkler systems, like Midtown Towers.

Building code wasn't updated to include sprinklers until 1990, meaning it's only a requirement for new or renovated buildings.

