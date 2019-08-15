A Butler County family is searching for answers after problems with the installation of a parking pad.
The pad is for Alexander Eisler, a 36-year-old man with physical and mental disabilities who lives with his parents on Main Street in Lyndora.
The pad was paid for through the Butler County Department of Human Services, who approved a contractor for the project.
But problems with that contractor left the family with a pad that’s nearly unusable.
What led to the issues and why the family is unsure of what to do next on Channel 11 News at 6.
