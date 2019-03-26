WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is looking into cases of a rare cancer in the Canon-McMillan School District following a Channel 11 investigation.
Cara Sapida reported on Ewing’s sarcoma, a condition that causes cancerous tumors to grow on the bones. Mitch Barton was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December. Former Canon-Mac students Luke Blanock and Kyle Deliere died following their battles with the disease.
The health department told Channel 11 it’s reviewing all cancer statistics for Washington County and the school district. Based on calls from concerned people in the area, the department said it’s focused on radiation-related cancers in addition to the Ewing’s family and childhood cancers in general.
The department said it’s compared data from the state cancer registry to current cases to see if any specific cancer has elevated in a particular area.
There were zero cases of Ewing’s sarcoma cases in Washington County in 2017 and four cases in the last 10 years. Data for 2018 is not finalized yet, the department said.
We’re told the cancer cluster investigation is still in progress, but results should be completed within the next month.
