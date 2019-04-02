House committee launches investigation into rising price of insulin

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A state House committee has launched an investigation into the rising price of insulin.
11 Investigates recently crossed the border into Canada to show our viewers how far people from Pittsburgh are willing to go in order to get the drug they need to keep them alive.
Related Headlines
>>READ MORE: Pittsburgh diabetics traveling to Canada to buy insulin
On Tuesday, the House committee listened to patient advocates explaining how some diabetics have to come up with more than $1,000 a month for insulin.
Lawmakers are now looking at the cost of the lifesaving drug and the health and financial effects of significantly rising prices.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- Mom thwarts mall kidnapping; pulls gun on man allegedly trying to take her 5-year-old daughter
- 13-year-old buys car for his mom, trades in his Xbox
- VIDEO: At-fault driver robs man after fender bender
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Most insulin costs between $2 and $6 to manufacture, but diabetics can end up paying more than $400 a month.
From 2002 to 2013, insulin prices tripled.
They doubled from 2012 to 2016.
To follow this story, download the WPXI News App HERE.
Patient advocates said diabetics are rationing their insulin, which is making some sicker and killing others.
Insulin makers place the blame on price negotiators.
At a hearing next week, the committee will have a chance to ask insulin manufacturers and price negotiators about rising costs.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}