0 Newly installed bike lanes causing serious confusion at multiple intersections in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bike lanes that were installed at two busy intersections in Ross Township earlier this week are causing a lot of confusion.

At East Street and Evergreen Road, it used to be a left-turning lane. But the city removed the turning lane to make way for a bike lane.

Officials said the traffic volume did not justify three turning lanes, and they wanted to add a bike lane there.

Now, the change is causing confusion. Many drivers have been turning into oncoming traffic.

Hours after Target 11’s Rick Earle brought up the issues with city officials, crews changed the road signs at more than just that intersection.

Councilwoman Darlene Harris, who represents that area, said she was unaware of these changes.

“People are still going to be in this lane going down, and someone is going to get killed,” Harris said. “They haven’t done any traffic studies for any of these bike lanes.”

Target 11 also found more confusion at the intersection of Mairdale and Perrysville next to Perry High School, where crews added a bike lane and eliminated a turning lane without changing the signs.

The city said residents wanted that change.

However, the signs at both of those locations had been changed as of Friday morning – making it easier to understand.

