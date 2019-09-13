PITTSBURGH - Pieces from the wreckage of USAir Flight 427 continue to surface in Beaver County, 25 years after the plane crashed.
Bill Brown -- who lost his brother, Ron, in the crash on Sept. 8, 1994 -- said it’s become an unwritten rule to anyone who visits the site that if you find something, put it on the monument dedicated to the 132 people who lost their lives.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED: Mother remembers son killed after unexpectedly ending up on Flight 427
“It’s unbelievable. Over the years, with the freeze and thaw it’s pushing the pieces up still. It tells me that’s how deep the impact was and how far down the pieces went,” Brown said.
Brown took us out to the crash site to show us the painful reminders still surfacing today, and to share how he has coped with the tragedy -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}