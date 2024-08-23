Pittsburgh police Union says department is in ‘shambles,’ staffing is ‘dangerously low’

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle got his hands on a new, scathing letter from the Pittsburgh police Union.

It’s a ten-page letter from the President of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents Pittsburgh Police officers, to the mayor of Pittsburgh and the police chief.

Union President Bob Swartzwelder called out certain cuts to the department and he called the staffing levels “dangerously low.”

Channel 11 spoke with Police Chief Larry Scirotto on Thursday and asked him about those staffing levels.

“763 officers including myself,” said Scirotto.

But a sternly-worded letter from the union, which was obtained by 11 Investigates, calls that misleading.

With officers off for medical or military leave, the union said the real number is 671.

Swartzwelder wrote, “...the department is in shambles, staffing is dangerously low...”

Swartzwelder blasted the chief in the letter, claiming he’s more concerned about having officers photos taken for a yearbook.

11 investigates broke the story earlier this month that the chief is requiring officers to pose for pictures.

“…Police Command and City leadership need to get their priorities straight,” wrote Swartzwelder.

Scirotto on Thursday defended the staffing levels and said more recruits will be added. The union said that won’t make up for retirements and resignations.

“We have what I believe in the moment is the appropriate number to keep the city safe,” said Scirotto.

The union also criticized the chief for cutting the SWAT team, arguing they have saved many lives and apprehended hundreds of violent offenders, specifically pointing out their response to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

“A 20 plus successful unit with an extraordinarily successful track record, was immediately targeted. I will let the three of you figure out why,” wrote Swartzwelder.

“We’ve reassigned and prioritized what is of significance to us from the patrol response,” said Scirotto.

Swartzwelder also called out the chief for removing two supervisors from the traffic unit after they provided security at the Trump rally in Butler where a gunman opened fire.

Some Pittsburgh police officers were hit by flying debris but still carried the wounded to safety.

Swartzwelder said they were transferred without explanation, and he says the union has filed a grievance to get them reinstated.

Thirty-one recruits are currently in the academy and the chief said they plan to launch another class in November.

The Mayor’s Office said Mayor Ed Gainey hadn’t seen the letter yet and therefor wouldn’t comment. The Mayor’s Office said they will have a response on Monday.

Scirotto said he will also address the letter on Monday.

