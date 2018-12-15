Residents in several communities report problems with mail delivery

GREEN TREE, Pa. - Several people in Green Tree, Beechview and other neighborhoods and communities say they’ve had major problems with mail delivery to their homes.
They often get mail addressed to other homes and sometimes don't get their mail at all.
One woman says she complained to a worker at the post office and was allegedly told they were sure where her mail was. She says it showed up later the same day.
