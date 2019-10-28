PITTSBURGH - Robocalls are becoming the new normal for just about everyone with a cellphone.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has received nearly 10,000 complaints related to scams and robocalls since January 2017.
That number shot up by more than 2,700 calls last year and has already been surpassed so far in 2019.
11 Investigates Aaron Martin tells us the recent moves by state legislators to try and help potential victims, as well as how you can protect yourself, in the video above.
