Sources: FBI will not investigate undercover Pittsburgh detectives involved in bar brawl

PITTSBURGH - Video of undercover detectives drinking and brawling at a South Side bar has put a black eye on the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
Sources told 11 Investigates the city referred the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation back in October.
Related Headlines
More on the latest twist in the investigation, ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Target 11 EXCLUSIVE: city of Pgh sources tell Target 11 that Feds won’t take case involving undercover police who fought with members of Pagans biker club. City now waiting on results of internal investigation before deciding any disciplinary action. Details at 6 #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) February 19, 2019
Now, the FBI reportedly will not be taking the case.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- 2nd member of Pagans motorcycle club files lawsuit against city after brawl
- 1 officer involved in Kopy's Bar brawl reassigned, city says
- City money used to pay for officers' drinks before brawl at South Side bar
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh officer involved in bar brawl has history of excessive force complaints
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}