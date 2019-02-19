  • Sources: FBI will not investigate undercover Pittsburgh detectives involved in bar brawl

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Video of undercover detectives drinking and brawling at a South Side bar has put a black eye on the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

    Sources told 11 Investigates the city referred the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation back in October.

    Related Headlines

    More on the latest twist in the investigation, ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Now, the FBI reportedly will not be taking the case.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories