    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A West Mifflin High School teacher is under investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with a student.  

    The school solicitor told 11 Investigates Rick Earle that the allegations came to light last week, and the teacher has now been placed on paid administrative leave.   

    West Mifflin police along with the school district have now launched investigations.  

    Sources told 11 Investigates that the teacher was questioned by police last Thursday and then removed from the school.   

    The teacher is a long-time district employee, according to sources.

