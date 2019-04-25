THURSDAY AT 5: Nearly a third of toll-by-plate Pa. Turnpike tickets from last year still unpaid

Cashless toll booths were supposed to modernize and streamline the Pennsylvania Turnpike. These booths use cameras to take pictures of a driver's license plate and then send a bill for the toll charge in the mail.
There are two more cashless tolling spots planned for the turnpike in western Pennsylvania this year.
Target 11 found out that the bills from the current spots are not all being paid.
Thursday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Target 11 investigator Rick Earle asked the turnpike why nearly a third of all the toll by plate tickets from last year are still unpaid, and found out why they can't do much to get most of that money back.
