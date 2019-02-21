THURSDAY AT 5: What happened to Cherrie Mahan?

Feb. 22, 1985: Cherrie Mahan got off the school bus in Cabot, Butler County. She never made it home.
Thirty-four years later, her mother told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle she hopes an anonymous tip will help police crack this cold case.
"I just wish someone would come forth and tell me what happened," Janice McKinney said through tears. "That's all I pray for all the time is just to know."
The letter she hopes will bring her closure, Thursday on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
