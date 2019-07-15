TONIGHT AT 5: Can you believe this? Pittsburgh is waiting on $36 million in unpaid parking tickets

PITTSBURGH - Parking is hard enough to find in Pittsburgh sometimes.
Add to that frustration the idea that a handful of people who do find parking spots, don't pay for them.
Target 11's Rick Earle requested and got the documents on unpaid parking tickets in the city.
He found the city is owed $36 million dollars in unpaid parking tickets and took those figures straight to them.
Why they say their hands are tied, and they processes they can do -- incluing booting cars -- to try and collect, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
