TONIGHT AT 5: Challenges of river traffic in Pittsburgh

On a random day at 8 a.m. in Pittsburgh, you're likely to see a barge on one of the three rivers.
On one of those recent spring mornings, Channel 11 was along for the ride. Katherine Amenta was given an exclusive tour as one of those barges pushed a load of coal up the Monongahela River.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we'll take you along for that ride to see the safety measures that go into every transport and what all boaters need to know when it comes to staying safe around these barges.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}