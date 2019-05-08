TONIGHT AT 5: Drivers in this county will see highest spike in gas prices this summer

It's easy to see gas prices keep going up in Western Pennsylvania. However, Allegheny County drivers are about to see a much bigger spike.
Allegheny County will be the only county in our area selling a summer blend of gasoline as of June 1st, and that gas could be 30 cents more per gallon.
The county says there is no need to sell the summer gas in this area anymore, but gas producers say they will keep doing so as long as it is on the EPA books.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we look at how far we are from the EPA finishing up the process to remove the rule, and why even if that were to happen tomorrow, we are still looking at months of more expensive gas.
