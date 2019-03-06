TONIGHT AT 6: Growing pressure from Capitol Hill to get sex offender moved

PITTSBURGH - Target 11 is learning about more pressure from Capitol Hill to get the a man convicted in the kidnapping and rape of a 13 year old girl moved out of Pittsburgh.
Registered sex offender Scott Tyree remains at a halfway house in Pittsburgh, less the four miles from the home of his victim's family.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Target 11's Rick Earle has a new letter from some of the top lawmakers representing Pennsylvania in Washington D.C. We'll tell you what they are asking the director of prisons in this case. We also found out the changes probation officials are requesting once Tyree gets out of his Pittsburgh halfway home next month.
