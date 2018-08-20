TONIGHT AT 5: Gunshot detection system expanding across city of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The gunshot detection system that Pittsburgh has used in the East End for several years now is about to expand across the city.
For the past three years, ShotSpotter has been detecting gunshots and alerting police and medics in three mile area in the East End from Larimer to Homewood.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we dig into the new coverage zones for ShotSpotter. Why some of those zones are so important, and what the city wants to mesh into the ShotSpotter system to make it an even more powerful tool than it is now.
Target 11's Rick Earle spoke to Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich about the system.
It's been very successful," Hissrich said. "We've saved numerous lives with it."
Since 2015, 83 gunshot victims have been located because of ShotSpotter. It led police to make 48 arrests in an area where gunfire is so common residents rarely call 911.
