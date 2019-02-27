TONIGHT AT 5: Injuries at local trampoline parks

It's a popular and fun outing for kids and adults, especially in our area during the winter.
Trampoline parks have become big business in Western Pennsylvania, but they could also mean some big injuries.
11 Investigates got records of all of last year's EMS calls at four of the major trampoline parks in our area, to see more details about some of the injuries seen at local parks.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we'll see which local park had the highest rate of injuries and take a look at one park facing two lawsuits, and why those lawsuits are difficult to file against the parks.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}