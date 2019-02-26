TONIGHT AT 5: Man dies from chemical found in paint strippers

PITTSBURGH - Joshua Atkins made the most of every moment.
"He rock climbed. He did snowboarding. He did skateboarding," his mother Lauren said. "His passion in life was BMX biking."
But Joshua's passion cost him his life. Last February, Lauren found Joshua dead inside her South Connellsville home after he had used a chemical paint stripper on his bicycle.
"I opened the door, and I found him slumped over," she said. "He had already passed away."
11 Investigates this dangerous chemical and why Lauren says it shouldn't have been in stores in the first place, tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}