PITTSBURGH - A Westmoreland County woman whose son was killed when U.S. Air Flight 427 crashed in Beaver County said, as far as she knew, her son wasn't supposed to be on board.
After 25 years, Carol Lynn still remembers Sept. 8, 1994, like it was yesterday.
Lynn's husband came home from work and asked her why she wasn't watching the news. There had been a plane crash outside Pittsburgh International Airport, and her son, 26-year old Kirk Lynn, was expected home that evening from Chicago.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko sat down with Lynn, who talked about how her son ended up on Flight 427 and the special way she has found peace -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
