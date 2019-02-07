  • TONIGHT AT 5: Police changing tactics with drugged driving on rise

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Death has become Natalie Parkinson's life. She joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) after her daughter was killed in 2007.

    "A first-time DUI offender who was caught slammed into her at 101 mph," Parkinson said.

    But now, there's another deadly issue impacting Pennsylvania's roads - drugged driving.

    11 Investigates what local police departments are doing to stop it -- tonight on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories