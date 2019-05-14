TONIGHT AT 5: Rare Pitt collection saves life of teenage girl in U.K.

PITTSBURGH - A collection at the University of Pittsburgh is being credited with stopping a superbug from killing a teenage girl in the United Kingdom.
The girl had just undergone a lung transplant after fighting cystic fibrosis her entire life, but the transplant led to bacteria attacking her body. Her family was told there was nothing else doctors could do.
