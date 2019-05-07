TUESDAY AT 5: New tick making its way into our area

Jennifer Frederick won't forget the time she found her son at home, and realized something was wrong.
"I came home from work and he was lethargic, I couldn't get him up," the Wexford woman told Channel 11.
It turns some time spent out in nature led him to the hospital, and his story is becoming less and less unique in Pennsylvania.
Tuesday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., why a local doctor says Children's Hospital had to change tick bite protocols, and we find out about a whole new tick making its way into Western Pennsylvania. We talked to the experts for you and asked whether you need to be concerned about this one's bite.
