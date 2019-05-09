0 Veterans suing over earplugs they were issued while serving

Hundreds of veterans went to war to defend our freedoms, but they say the equipment designed to protect them, didn't work. About 600 veterans, including some from the Pittsburgh area, have filed federal lawsuits against the company that made earplugs for the military.

Target 11 investigator Rick Earle sat down with some of those veterans who have suffered a number of hearing-related issues. They shared with him their stories and why they blame the earplugs given to them while serving.

He met up with three of the veterans in Philadelphia. One, Joey Mujica, told him just how dangerous the ringing in his ears became.

My son was diagnosed with epilepsy," Mujica said. "His first seizure, I didn't hear him scream."

All three blame military-issued earplugs used by various branches between 2003 and 2015.

"You have faith in your equipment and when it fails you and you're still told you have to use it, what are you supposed to do?" asked Mujica.

They're among those 600 military servicemembers from Pennsylvania and around the country exposed to loud noises from heavy artillery to gunfire to aircraft, who have filed lawsuits against the manufacturer, 3M, claiming they knew the earplugs were defective. Joseph Junk described one of the major shortcomings of the earplugs.

"One of the major issues is the seal would break without us even knowing," Junk said.

Mujica said he started hearing a high-pitched ringing noise and became concerned. He said he took those concerns to the medics, but was told the issue was normal and would go away.

The lawsuits claim 3M was aware of problems with the earplugs early on.

"3M knew the fact that the testing was deviating from the standards, they knew that the earplugs were loosening in wearers' ears and they knew that our men and women in harm's way were at risk," said Bob Zimmerman, a lawyer connected to the lawsuit.

Just last year, 3M paid the government 9.1 million dollars to settle a lawsuit alleging the company knowingly sold the military defective earplugs. The company did not admit wrongdoing in that settlement

3M sent Target 11 this statement as we worked on the story:

"3M has great respect for the brave men and women who protect us around the world and their safety is our priority. We have a long history of partnering with the U.S. military, and we continue to make products to help protect our troops and support their missions. We deny this product was defectively designed and will defend against the allegations in these lawsuits through the legal process."

We showed the statement to the veterans.

"That's aggravating," Junk says. "I mean for them to say they don't think there's anything defective, why are there so many veterans with such hearing implications after using their particular product?"

Some of these veterans also suffer PTSD from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and they say there's no relief now.

"That ringing can bring you right back and paint the realest picture in front of your face," said Junk. "I have no peace of mind, because there's not peace and quiet."

The cases will be heard at federal court in Florida. Zimmerman tells us it will take some time for these veterans to see any benefits from the lawsuit.

