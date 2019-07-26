0 Woman, daughter stranded in floodwaters after Washington Blvd. floodgates didn't go down in time

PITTSBURGH - A woman told Channel 11 the flood gates on Washington Boulevard didn't go down in time, leaving her and her 16-year-old daughter stranded.

"I was absolutely terrified. Like I said, I was running on adrenaline at that point with my daughter with me," Jennifer Chapin said.

Chapin recalling her harrowing ordeal on Washington Boulevard last Sunday night. She said she left her home in Sharpsburg and headed to McKeesport, and she said the floodgates had not been activated yet.

Chapin said she and her 16-year-old daughrer made it to Highland Drive, but the water was so high, they turned around. On the way out, her car stalled.

"I opened the door and the water was already coming in the door, by the time we got out, of the vehicle. It was at least 2 to 3 inches up on the door," Chapin said.

Chapin and her daughter managed to get out walking through knee-deep water.

The city said the gates were in the process of going down, and it takes about a minute to complete. They said the roadway flooded in two minutes.

Chapin believes the gates should have been down earlier.

The city had a lot of issues with the gates not working over the years, but the city said the issues had been rectified.

