Iowa man marries the love of his life, hours later he dies of cancer

WAVERLY, Iowa - An Iowa man proposed to his bride on Easter. A few days later, his family realized he didn't have many days left. So they rallied their community and in 48 hours, helped him with his final wish, to marry the love of his life.
Abraham Lincoln once said, "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years." That's how 20-year-old Tristin Laue wanted to be remembered.
TRENDING NOW:
- ATM card of missing woman used in days since her disappearance, police expanding search
- Restaurant turns tables on food waste, turning unused portions into short-turn dishes
- Questions continue to linger 1 year after teacher's murder in Aliquippa
- VIDEO: Attempted carjacking ends with suspect in custody in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Laue died Saturday, April 27 after a battle with a rare form of liver cancer. But about 5 hours before he died, he got his last wish and married Tianna Laue.
"He's the love of my life. And even like talking to my mom and everything, she said some people don't get what you two had in the amount of time, like they'll be together for years, and still not have the same connection that you guys did," Tianna told KWWL. "Make sure you tell people you love them. Because you never know when you'll be able to. And just make sure you cherish every day even if they're having a rough day or getting really upset."
CNN/KWWL
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}