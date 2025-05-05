Iran's top diplomat is in Pakistan to mediate in escalation with India over deadly Kashmir attack

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Iran's foreign minister was in Pakistan on Monday to try and mediate in the escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi after last month's deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir.

The visit by Abbas Araghchi was the first by a foreign dignitary since tensions flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said. The visit comes just days after Tehran offered to help ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Araghchi was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials after landing at an airport near Islamabad. He is to meet his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ministry said. It gave no further details.

Pakistan’s armed forces have been on high alert since last week, after Cabinet minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad had credible intelligence that India could attack Pakistan in response to the April 22 assault in the resort town of Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists — mostly Hindus — in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied any role in the attack, and offered to have a credible international probe. New Delhi has so far not accepted the offer and several world leaders, including officials from the United States, have urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region and their ties have been shaped by conflict, aggressive diplomacy and mutual suspicion, mostly due to their competing claims over Kashmir.

The latest flare-up led the two countries to expel each other's diplomats and nationals, as well as the shuttering of airspace.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.