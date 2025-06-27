Is summer bad for body image? Here's what studies say

Body image concerns and eating disorders don’t take a summer break. In fact, research suggests the opposite may be true. The summer months have long been tied to unrealistic body ideals, as diet culture ramps up “beach body” pressure, and people spend more time outside (in less clothing).

While eating disorders are serious conditions that exist year-round, studies show that seasonal shifts, especially during the summer, can worsen body dissatisfaction and trigger harmful behaviors. Data shows that these impacts can be especially strong among some individuals, including young people, those already struggling with body image issues, and people with mental health conditions.

To better understand the connection between seasonal changes, body image, and eating disorders, Charlie Health reviewed key findings from recent studies and analyses. Below are insights on how social media shapes seasonal body image and why some symptoms may spike in colder months, as well as tips about how to get support for disordered eating or body image concerns.

1. 7 in 10 people report experiencing seasonal changes in body image

A 2021 study introduced the term “seasonal body image” to describe how people’s perception of their bodies changes throughout the year. According to the research, about 70% of participants said their body image fluctuated by season, with dissatisfaction peaking in the summer months. People often cited social media, seeing more bodies on display, and pressure to look a certain way in warm-weather clothing as factors driving these shifts.

On average, seasonal body image impacted people a “medium” amount, but the impact ranged from small to large among different groups. The study found that the effects of summer body dissatisfaction were especially strong for younger people, those with higher body weight, or those unhappy with their muscularity or body fat.

2. Summer body image pressure shows up on social media, too

Concerns about how people look in summer aren't just anecdotal. They show up in data. In an analysis of more than 625,000 dieting-related tweets posted between 2012 and 2019, spring had the highest proportion of dieting hashtags. In fact, this season accounted for nearly one-third (about 30%) of all dieting content studied. Researchers found that spring dieting content ranged from appearance-oriented hashtags (like the names of certain weight-loss diet programs) to non-appearance-oriented dieting hashtags (like lifestyle hashtags). According to the study, this spike in diet-related posts is likely tied to the looming pressure of "summer bodies," reinforcing harmful appearance comparisons and diet culture narratives.

3. Comparison plays a big role in how we feel about our bodies year-round

As mentioned in the 2021 study, comparisons on social media can amplify body image concerns. This finding is substantiated by other research, which shows that social comparison plays a significant role in how we feel about our bodies. A 2017 study found that upward appearance comparisons (when you compare yourself to someone you perceive as more attractive) are closely linked to body dissatisfaction and low mood.

Body image also shifts based on comparisons made in real life. A 2021 paper concluded that body image can change depending on who someone is with, a concept called relational body image. That means social interactions and relationships can shape how we feel in our bodies during social summer events (and year-round).

4. Some eating disorders may worsen in winter, not summer

While body dissatisfaction tends to spike in the summer for many, it's worth noting that not all eating disorder symptoms follow the same seasonal pattern. A 2014 study of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and binge eating disorder found that over one-quarter (26%) experienced more binge episodes in the winter. This highlights how mood changes, seasonal depression, and other underlying mental health concerns can influence eating behaviors and distress across the year.

5. Body image and eating concerns persist year-round

Even though summer brings added pressure, research consistently shows that body image issues and disordered eating exist in every season. Cultural norms, social media, stress, and mental health challenges all contribute to how someone relates to their body, and these challenges don't disappear when the weather changes.

This story was produced by Charlie Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.