It's National High Five Day

    Give out all the high fives you've got in you Thursday for National High Five Day.

    One story has it that the classic high five became popular in the 1970s after a Dodgers baseball player hit a historic home run and performed the gesture.

    The holiday became official in 2002.

    When you share the official National High Five Day tweet or Facebook post, the National High Five Challenge says it will donate funds to CoachArt, a nonprofit that gives free art and sports lessons to kids impacted by chronic illness.
     

     

