Italian town is so steep, garbage collection is done with mule trains

ARTENA, Italy - Trash collection could become a problem in a place where no garbage trucks can drive, but in the small Italian town of Artena, locals have found an alternative.
Located 30 miles south of Rome, garbage collectors in Artena make their rounds using mule trains.
The town of 15,000 is built steeply on a stone slope, making it one of the largest pedestrian areas in Europe.
Every day at 4 a.m., the mules start their tour around the old town.
The animals also help with shopping, carrying food, water and furniture.
