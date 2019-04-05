Jack Osbourne randomly attacked outside coffee shop

STUDIO CITY, Calif. - The son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne was one of two people attacked outside a coffee shop in Studio City on Thursday.
Police took a man into custody just moments after witnesses say he randomly attacked two people at a cafe along Ventura Boulevard. One of the victims was Jack Osbourne. It happened at the Bluestone Lane Coffee Shop.
An employee who did not want to go on camera said Osbourne was with the woman outside when the man walked up out of nowhere, punched Osbourne in the face, and stomped on the woman. The man then took off. Police caught him several blocks away.
Officers told KCAL he tried to assault them with a screwdriver.
The employees at Bluestone Lane say the man appears to be homeless and has been frequently seen in the neighborhood.
TMZ reports that Osbourne was not seriously hurt.
CNN/KCAL
