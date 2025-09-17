Jaden Smith is moving to Paris as men's creative director for Christian Louboutin

Fashion-forward Jaden Smith has been hired as men's creative director by Christian Louboutin and is moving to Paris, according to a report.

In a lengthy story with Louboutin and Smith confirming the news, Women's Wear Daily said the founder of the red-sole shoe brand will continue to oversee his men's division while the 27-year-old Smith will be in charge on the creative side of shoes, leather goods and accessories, along with developing campaigns, events and immersive experiences.

Smith will present his first designs in Paris in January during men's fashion week. He'll oversee four collections a year.

“This is the one of the biggest honors of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house, and also stepping into such a serious role,” said the actor and rapper who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Louboutin said Smith was the only candidate for the job.

Smith's appointment, Louboutin said, will leave him room to grow his women’s business. He hopes to leverage Smith's star power and nearly 20 million Instagram followers to perk up the men's category. It accounts for 24% of the business but has been experiencing declines.

“He has a way of seeing things, of digesting things, of transforming that really connects with my way of functioning,” Louboutin said.

Email requests for comment to representatives of Louboutin and Smith were not immediately returned Wednesday.

