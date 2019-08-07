0 Janitor becomes school district superintendent 23 years later

BYRON, Calif. - Dr. Reyes Guana said the best part of his day is getting to know students and encouraging education. He began as a school janitor in 23 years ago, never gave up on his dreams, and now he's the boss.

"I was fortunate to be a custodian, worked for Ramona Unified and then I was a campus safety monitor in Stockton, then a vice principal," Guana told KCRA.

TRENDING NOW:

Guana moved up the ladder of books to become the new superintendent of the Byron School District near Discovery Bay.

"I'm fortunate enough to come from humble beginnings. From standing in the free cheese line with my mom to, you know, always appreciating that my parents raised me to be a humble person," said Guana.

Guana often helped his parents pick crops in the fields and said his humble beginnings helped make him the educator he is today. He makes it a point to get to know students and they call him Mr. G.

"We have to be one with them. We can't lead from our office. We can't lead from far away, just watching them and hoping that they do okay. You need to get in there, roll up your sleeves," said Guana.

Guana visited every classroom in the district within one week, saying he needed to hear from the students.

"I think the social and emotional needs of our children have to take center stage," said Guana. "If a child doesn't feel that they can go to a school without being bullied, then they're not going to be prepared to learn."

Guana said he remembers those who encouraged him to attend online college in his early days so he could become a teacher. He said he will focus on education, attendance and anti-bullying.



CNN/KCRA