Japanese man arrested for licking woman's hair

KANAGAWA PREFECTURE, Japan - Police in Japan have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of licking a woman's hair.
Ryo Kikuchi is accused of licking a 29-year-old woman's hair last May on an escalator at Shin-Yokohama Station, south of Tokyo.
Officers identified the suspect by using DNA analyses of the saliva on the victim's hair and security camera footage.
Kikuchi has admitted to the charges.
NBC
