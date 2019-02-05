  • Japanese man arrested for licking woman's hair

    KANAGAWA PREFECTURE, Japan - Police in Japan have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of licking a woman's hair.

    Ryo Kikuchi is accused of licking a 29-year-old woman's hair last May on an escalator at Shin-Yokohama Station, south of Tokyo.

    Officers identified the suspect by using DNA analyses of the saliva on the victim's hair and security camera footage.

    Kikuchi has admitted to the charges.
     

     
     

