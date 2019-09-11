Japanese man arrested for using 'photographic memory' to steal credit card details

TOKYO, Japan - Police in Tokyo arrested a part-time shopping mall clerk for using customer credit card numbers he memorized to buy items on the internet.
Authorities said Yusuke Taniguchi, 34, used his photographic memory to steal more than 1,300 credit card numbers.
They found a notebook he allegedly used to write the numbers down.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown on rape charges
- Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis found dead
- Pine-Richland's high school, middle school closed due to threat
- VIDEO: Massive police presence following shooting and search for gunman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He's accused of using those numbers to make internet purchases since March of last year.
Police busted him after her ordered some expensive bags worth about $2,600.
Some Japanese news outlets report he had them sent to his own home, which is how he got caught.
They said he intended to sell them at a pawn shop.
Taniguchi has been in police custody since Thursday.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}