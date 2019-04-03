  • Jewelry store thief caught on surveillance camera spilling loot while escaping

    Updated:

    VICTORIA PARK, Australia - A jewelry store thief was caught on surveillance camera spilling the loot and frantically trying to collect the pieces before escaping with another person on a motorcycle.

    The two burglars allegedly broke into a jewelry store at a shopping center near Perth, Australia around 2:20 a.m. Monday, according to police. 

    Police released the video seeking information from the public.

