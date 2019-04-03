Jewelry store thief caught on surveillance camera spilling loot while escaping

VICTORIA PARK, Australia - A jewelry store thief was caught on surveillance camera spilling the loot and frantically trying to collect the pieces before escaping with another person on a motorcycle.
The two burglars allegedly broke into a jewelry store at a shopping center near Perth, Australia around 2:20 a.m. Monday, according to police.
Police released the video seeking information from the public.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Mom who pulled gun on man at mall admits she may have overreacted
- LIVE UPDATES: Republican candidate concedes in special election, district flips back to blue
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
CNN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}