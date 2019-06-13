Jon Stewart given FDNY jacket of late friend

An emotional moment this week on Capitol Hill was caught on camera.
Comedian Jon Stewart, who testified before Congress on the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Tuesday, was given the turnout jacket of a firefighter who died from 9/11-related cancer.
The late Ray Pfeifer served more than 27 years with the New York City Fire Department and was at the World Trade Center after the building collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz also wanted in Pennsylvania
- Assisted living facility robbed in South Hills
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- VIDEO: Survivor speaks out after attacker is accused in 2 new sexual assaults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pfeifer worked for months on the toxic pile at ground zero.
Retired FDNY firefighter Kenny Specht presented the turnout to a tearful Stewart, who has been an advocate for 9/11 first responders and survivors.
Several FDNY firefighters signed the jacket before it was given to Stewart.
He said he didn't deserve the gift, adding that he would treasure it as he treasured his friendship with Pfeifer.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}