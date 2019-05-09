0 Judge revokes bail to suspect in series of explosions in Milford Township

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A suspect accused of setting off dozens of explosions in Pennsylvania is back behind bars. David Surman Jr., 31, was out on bail while waiting for his trial to begin. The judge found he violated bail conditions.

Surman Jr. said nothing as he walked into the courtroom or when he was cuffed and whisked away to jail following his bail revocation hearing. The judge said he needs to at least spend the night behind bars.

Surman Jr. was first arrested last June after he was accused of setting off more than 20 bombs in Milford Township last summer. Investigators said Surman Jr. set off about 30 explosions near his home and business over several months last year. No one was injured in the blasts.

He was released after posting bail, under three conditions: That he not have any bomb-making chemicals, guns, or contact with his girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator, Tina Smith.

Surman Jr. was arrested again last October, this time on child porn charges.

He was again released after posting bail under two conditions: That he have no contact with kids or access the internet.

Prosecutors said Surman Jr. violated four of those five conditions when he used various PayPal accounts to buy chemicals and gun parts and had them shipped to Smith's home.

The defense called Surman Jr.'s mom and sister, both employees of his chemical company, to refute the claims. But prosecutors pointed out several inconsistencies in their testimonies.

After two days of testimony, the judge said there was only enough evidence to suggest Surman Jr. used the internet, which violated his bail.

Following the ruling, Surman Jr.'s defense attorney called it a victory since the judge "dismissed 90 percent of their [ the prosecution's] petition."

Another victory could be in sight if his lawyer can successfully argue for new bail conditions at a hearing tomorrow.

In court, prosecutors said, "there is no amount of bail that will make the defendant listen."

Surman Jr.'s trial is set to begin in August. He could get more than 20 years in prison, if convicted. His charges include reckless endangerment and possession of weapons of mass destruction.



CNN/WFMZ